Leander ISD files lawsuit against USFWS Service over access road at Vandegrift High School

The road would address a safety concern between Vandegrift and Four Points Middle School.

LEANDER, Texas — This week, Leander ISD filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service amid its attempts to construct a second access road to Vandegrift High School and Four Points Middle School. It's all part of its goal to address a safety concern.

The Board of Trustees in December voted to instruct district administration to file the complaint due to the agency's "failure and refusal" to further process the application for a permit to design and construct the access road.

"While the land surrounding the two schools has been designated preserve land, the district has sought permission to build the second road on an existing infrastructure corridor that contains several utility lines for the city of Austin and Lower Colorado River Authority creating a necessary access point, particularly for emergency vehicles. Currently, the schools can only be accessed from RR 2222 off McNeil Drive," the district wrote online.

"LISD has worked diligently with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others to obtain an incidental take permit under section 10 of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in connection with providing the second access point to those campuses. LISD voters approved some funding in the 2017 bond to permit and design the road," the district website continues.

According to the district, LISD and its environmental attorneys have worked with USFWS and the Department of the Interior, including using USFWS’s formal permit appeals process, in hopes of coming to a resolution.

However, LISD claims that USFWS will not process the district’s permit application unless the district obtains ownership or control over the proposed right-of-way, a portion of which is owned by Travis County, which has reportedly opposed the project.

To view a map showing where the district hopes to build a road, click here.