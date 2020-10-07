Leander ISD holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Graduation looks a bit different, and a list of safety measures are being taken, including face covering requirements.

LEANDER, Texas — While the pandemic ruined a lot of plans for graduation ceremonies across the country, many schools found different ways to celebrate high school graduation.

Leander ISD is holding in-person graduation ceremonies while following a long list of safety measures. Six graduation ceremonies over three days will happen, with two being held each day.

The school district posted a video to YouTube showing how the ceremony would look.

The ceremonies are held inside Gupton Stadium at Vista Ridge High School.

Masks are required, hand sanitizer stations are spread throughout the stadium where people are walking and groups have to stay together.

According to Leander ISD, graduates and those attending are required to do the following before the ceremony:

Everyone entering the stadium must have a mask or face covering.

Due to the hot weather, please wear comfortable clothes and remember that high heels are not allowed on the field.

Each graduate is allowed to bring up to eight guests in up to two vehicles.

All participating graduates and attending family members are required to self-screen for any new or worsening signs or symptoms of COVID-19. This must be done prior to attending a Leander ISD graduation ceremony.

Please decide in advance which family member will present the diploma cover to your graduate, as well as who will flip their tassel.

At the ceremony, one family at a time crosses the stage. There are two separate lines on the field itself where the stage is. One line is for guests, to take pictures, while the other is for the graduate with two guests to cross the stage.

Thursday's ceremonies saw a long line outside of the stadium, with social distancing enforced inside.

“We know that for some parents – for some families – it might not have been ideal or a situation that they could have made work for them or their family, but we were just proud to be able to offer something where their family could come together and have this moment of their child walking the stage," said Corey Ryan, a spokesperson for Leander ISD.

Some families and graduates who went told KVUE they felt safe during the ceremony.

"Whatever we have to do we do – just make everybody feel comfortable and make them feel like they can participate," said Marjory Hawkins, whose nephew was graduating.

"You think after how long we’ve been in quarantine that I’d feel some type of different way, but it just feels like I finally finished something that took me a long time," said Jordan Cochran, a Vandegrift graduate. “We just got in and out real quick – so it was really quick and, yeah, feels safe.”

The ceremonies that are being held are as follows:

Thursday, July 9

Cedar Park High School: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Vandegrift High School: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Leander High School: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rouse High School: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Vista Ridge High School: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Glenn High School: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.