LEANDER, Texas — A water line break in Leander has forced a boil water notice for Leander High School and its surrounding area.

As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, the notice also affects the Cedar Ridge Apartments, the Shops at Leander complex, and properties along Blueline Drive.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Leander High School said it was dismissing students at that time as a result of the water outage. Staff members were remaining on campus to help students during dismissal and until pick-up could be arranged.

Leander HS said there was bottled water available for drinking.

Leander HS band practice has been canceled for the rest of the day, and football practice has been moved to Running Brushy Middle School. The volleyball game against Anderson High School has been moved to Anderson at the same time as previously scheduled. All other after school activities have been canceled for the evening.

City leaders have not yet provided a time for when services are expected to return but, once it has, water samples will be taken to a state-approved laboratory for analysis. Once determined within one or two days, all affected areas will be notified of the boil water notice's cancellation.

For questions, contact Public Works at 512-259-2640 during normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or after hours at 512-528-2800.

The water line break occurred around 10:45 a.m.

You can see the affected map here. For boil water notice guidelines, click here.

