LEANDER, Texas — Leander is considering cutting ties with Capital Metro.

If voters approve of the withdrawal, it would mean bus and rail services would come to an end in the city.

The Leander mayor and the interim city manager are set to soon negotiate an agreement with an attorney to stop using CapMetro’s services. The topic is on the city council's agenda this week.



CapMetro was established in 1985 and according to the Community Impact Newspaper, Leander is one of the original members. So, this would be a big change for the city.

A 1% sales tax imposed by Leander and other service areas is what fund the agency. The Leander mayor told Community Impact he thinks the services CapMetro provides to the city are substandard and not worth the amount the city contributes to the agency. He also added CapMetro does not service Leander on the weekends.

City council is expected to discuss withdrawing from the agency on Thursday.

