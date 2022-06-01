Leander man arrested, accused of threatening elections staff

The man threatened to "put a bullet" behind an official's ears.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Leander man was arrested Friday under accusations that he sent election-related threats to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021.

Fifty-four-year-old Chad Stark's arrest was part of a law enforcement operation carried out by the FBI. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance on the same day of his arrest at a federal courthouse in Austin.

Stark's arrest is also the first criminal case brought by the U.S. Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force. It was launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in June 2021.

The force will lead the department's efforts to address threats of violence against election workers. It will also engage with the election community, as well as state and local law enforcement, to assess allegations and reports of threats against elections workers and investigate and prosecute matters when appropriate, in partnership with the FBI and U.S. Attorneys' Offices around the country.

“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The department’s Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the country, will hold accountable those who violate federal law by using violence or threatening violence to target election workers fulfilling their public duties.”

A day before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Stark is accused of posting a message to Craigslist entitled, "Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent - $10,000." That message stated:

"Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people. One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors ... milita up Georgia it’s time to spill blood ... we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears. Let’s be very clear to our local law enforcement who have stood down and watch BLM antifa destroy our country and kill our citizens yet you’ll step up to stop Patriot supporters you’ll enforce face mask and you’ll close American businesses??? Remember one thing local law enforcement the key word being local ... we will find you oathbreakers and we’re going to pay your family to visit your mom your dad your brothers and sisters your children your wife … we’re going to make examples of traitors to our country … death to you and all you communist friends."

Stark was charged with one count of communicating interstate threats. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.

The Election Threats Task Force is led by the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section. It includes several other entities within the Department of Justice.

If you'd like to report suspected threats or violent acts toward elections staff, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the election crimes coordinator. You can also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint at tips.fbi.gov. If you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911.