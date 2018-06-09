AUSTIN — Parents can spend what feels like hours waiting in a school's drop-off line to be the first to pick up their kids.

However, an Austin school and its students are now pushing to get parents to stop doing that due to health concerns.

School leaders and students at Highland Park Elementary called on drivers to stop idling their cars outside schools Wednesday. According to the school, parents parking outside puts kids' health at risk because the fumes can trigger asthma attacks and lead to impaired lung development in children.

Some of the elementary school students even used poetry to send the message home.

One student said it, "kills the planet because we take it for granted, straight from the pistons and nobody listens."

Students also passed out flyers to drivers to encourage them to turn off their engine or find an alternate commute option.

