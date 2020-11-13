LCRA completes major upgrade to Tom Miller Dam floodgates

The new floodgates replace the dam’s original gates, which were installed during the construction of the dam in the late 1930s.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) announced on Friday it has completed a nearly two-year, $10.8 million project to replace each of the floodgates at Tom Miller Dam in Austin with upgraded custom-made floodgates.

The new floodgates replace the dam’s original gates, which were installed during the construction of the dam in the late 1930s, LCRA said.

“We undertook this project to help ensure we can continue operating the dam safely and reliably for generations to come,” said Phil Wilson, LCRA general manager. “This was a complex project, just as it was to build the dam some 80 years ago. To remove and replace each floodgate at a working dam was no easy task, especially when the dam is in the middle of Flash Flood Alley and needs to remain operational throughout the project.”

During the 22-month construction effort, Tom Miller Dam’s nine floodgates, each weighing between 40,000 and 55,000 pounds, were disassembled and placed in sections on a transport barge to be recycled. The new floodgates were fabricated in sections in Michigan and then assembled on-site at the dam before being installed, LCRA said.

“This project was important to help maintain the integrity and operability of our critical dam infrastructure,” Wilson said. “I’m proud to say we completed the project safely.”

Tom Miller Dam has nine floodgates and forms Lake Austin. According to LCRA, the most floodgates ever opened at one time on the dam is five, which happened twice – during Tropical Storm Hermine in September 2010 and the Halloween flood in October 2013.

LCRA maintains a long-term lease with the City of Austin, who owns the property where the dam is built.