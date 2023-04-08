LCRA working to 'storm harden' transmission lines in North Travis County

Construction has started to upgrade 14 miles of high voltage transmission lines.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is working to increase the reliability and resilience of transmission lines in North Travis County.

Construction has started to "storm harden" 14 miles of high voltage transmission lines. That means upgrading the lines to better withstand extreme weather conditions like wind and ice. The upgraded lines can also reduce outages and lower restoration times and costs.

The new lines will run from Mansfield Dam to the Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park area of North Austin. The lines also cross near The Domain and west of Spicewood Springs Road.

Drivers can expect occasional traffic delays on the roads under those lines. Construction is expected to be done around next May.