LCRA investigating after reports of dogs falling ill after swimming at Hudson Bend

At least four dogs have become ill after swimming in the area, officials said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is urging pet owners to keep their animals out of the water in the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis after reports of dogs falling ill.

The LCRA said it has taken samples from the water and sent them off for analysis. Results are expected by Thursday.

A spokesperson for the LCRA released the following statement on Tuesday:

"On Monday, LCRA received reports that four dogs became ill after swimming in the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis. LCRA took water samples from the area Monday afternoon, and we are having the samples analyzed now. We expect to have results back no later than Thursday.

"Until then, out of an abundance of caution, we encourage people not to let their dogs swim in that area of the lake. We have not received reports from any other areas of Lake Travis."