LBJ Presidential Library offering free admission to first responders and health care workers

The free admission begins Sept. 1 and is available through the end of the year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The LBJ Presidential Library announced Tuesday that it will be offering free admission to its library and museum to health care workers and first responders nationwide beginning Sept. 1.

The library said in a press release that it's proud to honor the hard work, expertise and sacrifice that health care workers and first responders have made in the past few trying years and that they continue to make every day.

The special offer is available to any staff member or worker at hospitals, clinics, doctor offices, fire, police, EMS and pharmacies through the end of 2022.

Advance tickets are not required and they ask that you show up with a work ID. The free admission is for personnel only and does not extend to other guests. Children under 12 are free and there is free parking available.

The library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last guests admitted at 4 p.m. If you have any questions, you can email admissions@lbjfoundation.org.