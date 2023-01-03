Two people arrested after Georgetown HS sophomore overdoses on fentanyl

The family of Layton Ivins tells KVUE the arrests are tied to the 16-year-old’s death on Jan. 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Williamson County deputies have arrested two people in connection with a Georgetown High School student’s fentanyl overdose in January.

The family of Layton Ivins tells KVUE the arrests are tied to the 16-year-old’s death on Jan. 22. Layton was a sophomore at Georgetown High School.

KVUE spoke with his father in March, and he described his son as smart, talented and full of positivity. But he said medics and police see cases like Layton’s far too often.

"Just the people who were on the scene, knew what it was, I mean law enforcement deals with this so much it's almost – they show up, they know what's going on," said father Cody Ivins.

As of now, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the two people arrested in the case.

In the wake of Layton’s death, Georgetown ISD partnered with the sheriff’s office to promote fentanyl awareness in middle and high schools.

Gov. Greg Abbott made tackling the fentanyl crisis a priority of the Texas Legislature this year, and one of the ways lawmakers have looked at doing that is through stricter criminal penalties for anyone caught distributing fentanyl.

Senate Bill 645 would classify a fentanyl overdose as a poisoning, so prosecutors would be able to charge anyone who makes, sells or distributes the drug with murder.

That bill passed through the Texas Senate last month, but it hasn’t come up for discussion in a House committee just yet.