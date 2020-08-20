Lawsuit filed over 'shoddily built' high-rise condos at 70 Rainey

Damages sought will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new lawsuit alleges construction at the 70 Rainey luxury high-rise condominiums were made with poor construction that endangers the health and safety of those inside.

Kasowitz Benson Torres has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a homeowner and a proposed class of about 160 other purchasers. They claim the developers and real estate agents sold them condominium apartments with construction defects.

The defendants include Sackman Enterprises, a New York high-end real estate developer; its founder and CEO Alan Sackman; his grandson, Carter "CJ" Sackman Jr.; and Worth Ross Management, a Texas-based real estate management company.

According to the suit, the condos were designed by architecture firm MARKZEFF and are described as among the most expensive ever sold in Austin. However, they claim the units were "shoddily built," which resulted in uneven floors, bowed walls and corroded water fixtures. The firm also says the defendants made multiple misrepresentations to the buyers in order to induce them to buy the condos, even though they knew they were defective without plans to repair them.

The suit is alleging claims for common law and statutory fraud, fraudulent inducement, violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, negligence, unjust enrichment and conspiracy to commit fraud. The damages sought will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

A copy of the suit can be seen here.

KVUE has reached out to the defendants. This story will be updated if a response is received.