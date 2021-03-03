The lawsuit claims that Abelino Guzman, of Alice, was left without power for several days and died of hypothermia.

ALICE, Texas — The family of an Alice man is suing ERCOT and AEP after he died during the freezing temperatures during the winter storm blackout, a lawsuit obtained by 3News said.

The lawsuit claims that Abelino Guzman, of Alice, was left without power for several days and died of hypothermia.

On Feb. 14, the lawsuit states, 4 million Texans, including Guzman, lost power during the winter storm. The lawsuit states that leading up to the storm, ERCOT, AEP and AEP Texas could have increased electric production capacity but chose not to do so, leading to the massive blackouts.

Guzman's house remained without power for several days, when Alice's temperatures plummeted to 17 degrees, the lawsuit said.

On Feb. 16, Guzman's girlfriend, who is also a certified nurse's assistant, noticed Guzman's skin turning blue and said he was having trouble breathing. She began performing CPR while calling for an ambulance, which was delayed by the road conditions, the lawsuit said.

Guzman died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The lawsuit claims Guzman died of hypothermia as a direct result of the power loss.

The plaintiffs are also suing for compensation of emotional pain, torment, and anguish on behalf of Guzman's children.

