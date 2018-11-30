AUSTIN — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a reported suspicious package call in South Austin at an IRS building Friday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the area is located in the 3600 block of South I-35 Service Road northbound, near St. Edward's University and the Assumption Cemetery. Medics said they are evaluating one possible person for transport to the hospital.

Austin Fire said they are only evacuating people who were in the room with the reported package and not the entire IRS building.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

