AUSTIN -- As lawmakers gather at the border speaking out against President Donald Trump's new "zero tolerance" immigration policy, former First Lady Laura Bush is now blasting the policy.

The "zero tolerance" policy has led to the separation of almost 2,000 children from their parents at the border over the past six weeks.

Bush penned an op-ed, which appeared in the Washington Post on Father's Day. The former first lady used the holiday as a launching-off point to discuss the issue. She called the Trump administration's policy immoral and cruel.

"I live in a border state," she wrote. "I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."

Bush compared the Trump Administration's policy to the internment of the Japanese during World War II. She also wrote that it seems people on either side of the aisle seem to agree that the immigration system is flawed. She said she believes that this zero tolerance policy is not the solution.

But some said it's necessary.

"The morality isn't the law," said Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to Trump. "They are criminals when they come across ok illegally and that's why they are getting separated."

