Monday is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, Oct. 5, marks the last day to register to vote in Texas – and the Travis County voter registrar is urging residents to no longer mail in applications.
Instead, he says to drop off your application at any voter registration site.
“Voter registration applications must be in our office by no later than the deadline day of Monday, Oct. 5, and we are too close to the deadline for you to count on the postal service to postmark your application in time,” said Bruce Elfant, the county voter registrar and tax assessor-collector. “If you have a voter application or if you need to still register to vote, there are several locations you can drop off that application or register to vote, including our main office at 5501 Airport Blvd.”
Anyone whose application is postmarked past the Oct. 5 will be registered to vote but ineligible to cast a ballot on Election Day, Nov. 3
Here is a list of local locations where you can register to vote or drop off a voter application:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday, Oct. 5, Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport Blvd.
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, 5555 Airport Blvd.
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, Voter Registration Satellite Office, 4705 Heflin Lane
- 8 a.m. to midnight, Oak Hill Community Center, 8656 West Highway 71, Building B
- 8 a.m. to midnight, McKinney Falls Satellite Office, 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway
- 8 a.m. to midnight, Pflugerville Satellite Office, 15822 Foothill Farms Loop
- 8 a.m. to midnight, Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline, 14028 N U.S. Hwy 183, Building F
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CommUnity Care North Central, 1210 W. Braker Lane
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CommUnity Care South East, 2901 Montopolis Drive
To find out if you're already registered to vote, click here.
