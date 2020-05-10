Monday is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Here's what you need to know

“Voter registration applications must be in our office by no later than the deadline day of Monday, Oct. 5, and we are too close to the deadline for you to count on the postal service to postmark your application in time,” said Bruce Elfant, the county voter registrar and tax assessor-collector. “If you have a voter application or if you need to still register to vote, there are several locations you can drop off that application or register to vote, including our main office at 5501 Airport Blvd.”