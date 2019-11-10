GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in July.

Crews are still battling a large mulch fire in Georgetown, Texas.

The fire is happening at the Georgetown Texas Disposal Systems on WL Walden Drive.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department, the fire started on Thursday around 2:20 a.m. but it ended at around 7:15 p.m. that night. However, crews were called out to the fire scene again at 5:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews are hoping scattered showers help put out the fire.

"Let's hope the much-needed rain helps," the department said.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.

