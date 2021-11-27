Homeowner Jim Avett, father of The Avett Brothers, said over 60 guitars and roughly 90-100 paintings were destroyed in the blaze.

CONCORD, N.C. — No one was hurt in a large fire that ripped through a home in Concord Friday afternoon, according to Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire department units were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. According to firefighters, two K-9s were rescued from the incident, and no one was hurt.

The department said over 60 guitars were removed from the site. According to homeowner Jim Avett, father of the famous Avett Brothers, they are almost at a total loss.

Avett also said in a Facebook post that roughly 90-100 paintings were also lost is the massive fire.