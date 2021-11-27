x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Large fire rips through North Carolina home, over 60 guitars removed

Homeowner Jim Avett, father of The Avett Brothers, said over 60 guitars and roughly 90-100 paintings were destroyed in the blaze.
Credit: Paul Loffire

CONCORD, N.C. — No one was hurt in a large fire that ripped through a home in Concord Friday afternoon, according to Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire department units were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. According to firefighters, two K-9s were rescued from the incident, and no one was hurt.

MORE NEWS: Missing Charlotte woman last seen leaving her home, police say

The department said over 60 guitars were removed from the site. According to homeowner Jim Avett, father of the famous Avett Brothers, they are almost at a total loss. 

Avett also said in a Facebook post that roughly 90-100 paintings were also lost is the massive fire.

Hitting the high notes: Everything alive that resided at our house escaped the fire unharmed with the possible...

Posted by Jim Avett on Friday, November 26, 2021

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

Related Articles

 

In Other News

House fire causes $35K worth of damage