Fire crews work to extinguish trash fire at northeast Austin landfill

The fire was burning at the Austin Community Landfill at 9900 Giles Lane in northeast Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help extinguish a trash fire at a landfill on Wednesday evening.

The fire was burning at the Austin Community Landfill at 9900 Giles Lane in northeast Austin.

Around 8 p.m., AFD said forward progress through the landfill had been stopped. Crews were monitoring smoke in downwind neighborhoods.

By 8:50 p.m., crews transitioned to landfill personnel burying the fire with dozers to smother it, which AFD said was common practice. Fire personnel remained on the scene to help monitor.

AFD cleared the scene by 9:45 p.m., saying the fire had been covered by landfill personnel with heavy equipment. That personnel will remain on the scene overnight to monitor.

Smoke and odor across northern parts of the city were expected to improve by later Wednesday night.

Brush fire 9900 Giles Lane is actually a trash fire in the landfill. Crews working on extinguishing. pic.twitter.com/BqaopHd4jT — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 17, 2023