Land has been purchased for Del Valle's first public library

Jennifer Martin created a neighborhood library over the summer to meet a greater need for local children. Now a new public library is in the works.

AUSTIN, Texas — Plans for Del Valle's first public library are in the works, as land has been purchased and set aside.

Over the summer, KVUE spoke with Jennifer Martin about her neighborhood library. Martin is a third grade teacher at Gilbert Elementary teaching reading, writing and social studies.

She said the need for a public library in Del Valle has been impacting the community for years, so for the past four months local students have been utilizing her garage library, located in the Forest Bluff neighborhood.

Recently Martin combined forces with Joe Gunter, the executive director of East Travis Gateway Library District.

Gunter has been trying to find a good location for a new library for more than a year now. He said when he spotted a vacant lot near Elroy and Ross roads he knew he needed to make an offer.

"When I drove by and saw it for sale, it was perfect," said Gunter. It's next to the elementary school, surrounded by houses, so it was like, 'This can't be beat!'"

Martin said she's thrilled to be able to see this library come to life and has appreciated the community response since KVUE first did the story highlighting her neighborhood library.

"I feed off of the energy of the community and the students and how excited they are. I've gotten donations from Italy and the UK, writing the sweetest letters saying, 'I'm so happy to see you doing this for kids. Reading was so important to me. I'm a teacher, I'm a librarian from Connecticut,'" said Martin. "It's just been such a renewal of faith in humanity and people caring. It's been really great."

To donate books or learn how you can help, contact jennifer.martin@dvisd.net, jgunter@etgld.org or call 512-243-1981.