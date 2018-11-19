AUSTIN — On Monday, High Five Events announced Lance Armstrong as the Austin Gives Miles Charity Chaser for the 2019 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon presented by Under Armour.

As Charity Chaser, Armstrong will help highlight the Austin Marathons' ongoing support for the Austin Community, bring recognition to the Austin Gives Miles profile, and help the organization rise above its $1 million fundraising goal.

“I’m honored to be the Charity Chaser and help Austin Gives Miles surpass it’s $1 million goal,” said Armstrong. “Training for the Austin Marathon has begun and I’m ready to amplify the positive effects Austin Gives Miles and its official charities have on our community.”

RELATED: 'Tell them that I understand' | Lance Armstrong gets booed at bar , buys everyone dinner

Austin Gives Miles, the philanthropic program of the Austin Marathon, helped raise more than $670,000 during the 2018 Austin Marathon. The Moody Foundation contributed for the third year in a row, matching contributions made up to $10,000 for each organization. In addition, last year's Austin Gives Miles Official Charities gathered more than 650 runners and more than 1,500 volunteers.

In 2019, the Austin Marathon will celebrate is 28th year. The widely recognized event attracts runners from all 50 states and more than 30 countries around the world.

"Having start and finish locations in the heart of downtown Austin puts participants and spectators near all the action and within walking distance of restaurants, hotels, and shops," said High Five Events. "Finishing with the picturesque Texas State Capitol as your backdrop is icing on the cake for the perfect running weekend destination."

Registration for the Austin Marathon on Feb. 17 is now open here.

“We’re thrilled to have Lance as the Austin Marathon Charity Chaser,” said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. “The positive impact he’ll have means Austin Gives Miles will continue to raise its profile to better serve Central Texas nonprofits and AGM charities can raise more funds to better serve our community.”

© 2018 KVUE-TV