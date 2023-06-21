USPS employee dies from possible heat-related illness during route in Dallas neighborhood

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time," USPS said.

DALLAS — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is mourning the loss of one of its employees who passed away during their route in a North Texas neighborhood this week, the company confirms.

In a statement, USPS said the employee was working a route in the Lakewood area of Dallas, when he died of a possible heat-related illness. At this time, the letter carrier’s name has not been released to the public.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time. Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country,” USPS said.

USPS said the company has long implemented a national Heat Illness Prevention Program (HIPP) for their workers.

“In connection with the HIPP, the Postal Service provides mandatory heat-related and other safety training and instruction to all employees and assures they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely,” The USPS statement reads.

In Dallas alone, the heat index has been recorded above 110 degrees so far this week.