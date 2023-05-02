City of Lakeway says post-winter storm brush cleanup will take months to complete

The City offers free brush pickup, and the Public Works department is also open daily for drop-offs.

LAKEWAY, Texas — The City of Lakeway says brush cleanup following the recent winter storm is going to take a while.

The City said on Monday that crews were out picking up brush piles along Sunfish Street. If you live in Lakeway and would like to use the city's curbside option, you can place piles of limbs and brush at the curb and City crews will pick it up.

"This process is a free service provided by Lakeway and WILL take several months to complete, so please be patient," the City said.

City staff is organizing a list of properties that the City will release on a weekly basis in locations for the following week. Residents should expect the first list notification at the end of this week for next week.

The City also said that the Public Works department, located at 3303 Serene Hills Dr., is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for drop-offs.

"Brush is the responsibility of the property owner, so if you would prefer a quicker curbside process, you may also want to hire a contractor to remove debris. Just beware of scams and do your research on a company before hiring," the City said.

Tree limbs and other debris are scattered across Central Texas following last week's ice storm. On Sunday, Austin Water tweeted that 800 customers had dropped off 600 tons of brush at its Hornsby Bend Biosolids Treatment Plant.

On Monday, KVUE's Rob Evans shared tips for how Central Texans can take care of debris safely. For those wondering if insurance covers damage from fallen tree branches, the Texas Department of Insurance also shared tips.