Malnourished dogs abandoned in Lakeway over past few months

Someone has been abandoning dogs in Lakeway since February.

LAKEWAY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published after the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said they are urgently asking for help and at capacity.

Four malnourished golden retriever dogs have been found over the past four months in Lakeway, police said.

The Lakeway Police Department believes one person is responsible for the neglected dogs. In a post dated May 23, the Lakeway PD said it's asking for the public's help in figuring out who the suspect is.

Four dogs who were malnourished and suffering from mange were found on Feb. 20, March 25, April 27 and April 29. They have all been found in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake, police said.

Police are reminding the public that abandoning an animal is animal cruelty and that suspects face a Class A misdemeanor for each animal that's abandoned.

If you have any information about the animals that were found or the person who abandoned them, you are asked to call Lakeway's animal cruelty investigator, Andrea Greig, at 512-261-2852 or email her at andreagreig@lakeway-tx.gov.