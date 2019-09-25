LAKEWAY, Texas — Lakeway police are appealing for help from the public after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his truck.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at the 15000 block of Joseph Drive.

Police said a man approached a young girl while she was riding a scooter and asked her to go with him.

The man is described as a Hispanic male driving an older model Ford F-150 extended cab pickup.

Police said there have been multiple sightings of the truck in the surrounding area, both in-person and by residential security cameras.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lakeway police at (512) 261-2800.

