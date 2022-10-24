Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen

Officials said the 15-year-old was last seen getting into a dark-colored SUV on Oct. 19.

LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.

Robinson is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-261-2800.

