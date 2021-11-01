City of Lakeway names new police chief, Glen Koen

The former chief resigned upon request earlier this year.

LAKEWAY, Texas — On Monday, the Lakeway City Council unanimously approved the hire of the City's new police chief, Glen Koen.

According to a press release from the City of Lakeway, Koen is a graduate of both Round Rock High School and the University of Texas. He was also the valedictorian from the West Point Leadership Academy.

Over the past 20 years, Koen has served in various law enforcement roles with UT, including patrol officer, sergeant, detective sergeant, inspector and academy commander. He was also one of the founding members of the System Rapid Response Team, a unit created to handle critical incidents for the UT system.

Most recently, Koen was an assistant police chief with the Mukilteo Police Department, just north of Seattle, Washington.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Lakeway community and contribute to the great work being done by the men and women of the Lakeway Police Department,” said Chief Koen. “Lakeway is a special place with leaders who are focused on responsible government and building a strong and healthy community. I very much look forward to joining the Lakeway team and doing my part to preserve, protect and enhance the Lakeway way of life.”

“We are thrilled to have Chief Koen as part of the Lakeway Police Department and team here with the City of Lakeway,” said Lakeway City Manager Julie Oakley. “His extensive experience in law enforcement and many years working in Central Texas will make for a smooth transition into this role as he takes over the leadership of our many great officers and staff at the Lakeway Police Department.”

Former Chief Todd Radford resigned in June of this year "upon request." At the time of KVUE's last report, city leaders were tight-lipped in regard to that request.

When voting on the matter in June, several people in the audience started yelling while the city council was making a motion to accept the chief's resignation, but ultimately, the motions related to the chief's resignation carried unanimously.

While searching for his replacement, more than 40 people applied for the position. A community survey was sent out over the summer to residents seeking input. A special committee was also formed to assist in the hiring process.

Koen's first day in the office will be on Monday, Nov. 22. A community meet-and-greet is being planned in early December at the police department.