LAKEWAY, Texas — Lakeway police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two forgery suspects.

The Lakeway Police Department says two women visited several businesses along RR 620 on Monday, July 8, and used counterfeit currency.

The first suspect is described as a black female with a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and black-and-red shorts.

The second suspect is a black female with a green shirt and tan shorts. She appears to have tattoos on both forearms, police say.

RELATED: Llano County police on the lookout for counterfeit money

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 261-2881 or via email at jasonbrown@lakeway-tx.gov.