LAKEWAY, Texas — A two-story home in Lakeway caught fire Wednesday evening after a possible lightning strike, according to Lakeway fire officials.

Lakeway fire crews responded to 407 Malabar St. in Lakeway at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. AFD said the attic of the home was "fully involved."

Lake Travis fire officials said they were able to quickly put the fire out.

One woman was inside at the time, but one of the homeowners told KVUE it was neighbors who heard a loud crack and came running to the front door to let her know her attic was on fire.

Pat Fahey said he got a text form his wife who was inside, saying their home was struck by lightning and he rushed home.

“It was pretty scary because I didn’t know the magnitude," said Fahey. "I didn’t know if it was engulfed in flames or just a little smoke in the attic or what had happened.”

Fire officials said there was smoke and water damage in the attic. Fahey's wife and their two pets made it out okay.

Fahey said he and his wife are grateful most of the damage was in the attic.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

© 2018 KVUE-TV