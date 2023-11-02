Pilot uninjured after small plane crash at Lakeway golf course

The pilot made an emergency landing near Lakeway Airpark and ended up on the Live Oak Golf Course.

LAKEWAY, Texas — A pilot is uninjured after being involved in a small plane crash at a Lakeway golf course on Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 10 a.m. at 513 Flamingo Blvd.

The pilot made an emergency landing near Lakeway Airpark and ended up on the Live Oak Golf Course, according to police.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Lakeway police also responded to the crash.

The pilot was the only person involved in the crash and was able to get out of the plane on their own, ATCEM said. They were uninjured and refused EMS transport to the hospital.

First responders remained on the scene for cleanup efforts.

Lakeway police said the single-engine plane was heading to Tennessee from another location when there was an emergency situation. The plane lost power near the Lakeway Airpark and the pilot glided the plane onto the driving range, avoiding homes in the area.

The plane hit a Lakeway MUD station, police said, but Lakeway MUD crews indicated the station is still operating.

The FAA and DPS have been notified of the incident. NTSB will be investigating.