Some evacuated after tanker truck with propane flips over in Lakeway

People within a half of a mile of the crash were told to evacuate.

LAKEWAY, Texas — A truck filled with propane flipped over in Lakeway Thursday morning, closing Flint Rock Road and forcing evacuations in the area.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Flint Rock Road at 8:18 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS initially said no one was being taken to the hospital but later said one adult was being transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Propane leaked on the roadway, forcing evacuations within half a mile of the crash.

The Lake Travis Fire Department said that a reverse 911 notification has been sent to affected residents. The Lakeway Police Department said some homes between Pawnee Pass and Jack Nicklaus Drive along and near Flint Rock Road have been told to evacuate or shelter in place.