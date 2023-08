No evacuations have been ordered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Northbound and southbound lanes are closed near C.C. Mason Elementary School in Cedar Park on Saturday as crews work to fix a gas leak.

The Cedar Park Police Department said the gas leak at 1501 N. Lakeline Blvd. was caused by construction in front of the school.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Police will provide an update when the issue is fixed.