Marina owner accused of dumping toilet paper, feces into Lake Travis

Authorities believe the waste dumping near popular swimming spots may have been happening for weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — A marina owner has been accused of dumping human waste and toilet paper into Lake Travis via an old pipe coming from the property’s bathroom.

Authorities with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) Public Safety Department said the man was aware of the waste dumping, which may have been happening for weeks.

The location of the alleged waste dumping off Commander Point Marina is a popular swimming and boating area of Lake Travis.

According to an affidavit, an LCRA officer observed gray water, fluorescent dye, used toilet paper and feces dumping into Lake Travis after a tip from a member of the public.

The officer said the marina owner was aware the sewage line was not connected to a tank. He told the officer he was aware the pipe of the sewage line was cut for approximately three to four weeks.

LCRA conducted expedited water quality tests since the evidence of waste was discovered. It said none of the tests showed harmful amounts of bacteria.

Water quality tests will continue to be conducted to ensure harmful levels of bacteria do not enter the drinking water supply.

The man has been charged with unauthorized discharge of waste, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Travis County Jail on Friday and has since been released on bond.