Crews battling brushfire between Lago Vista and Jonestown Sunday

JONESTOWN, Texas — Austin and Travis County firefighters are on the scene of a brushfire that has burned at least one mobile home between Lago Vista and Jonestown on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the fire northwest of Austin began around 12:20 p.m. at the 19000 block of Tyler Trail near Lake Travis.

The AFD said a mobile home caught fire, which spread to the surrounding brush.

Crews were initially looking for a missing man, but now say he was not on the scene when the fire started.

The scale of the fire is not known at this time.

