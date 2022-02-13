x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battling brushfire between Lago Vista and Jonestown Sunday

The blaze northwest of Austin spread from a mobile home that caught fire.

JONESTOWN, Texas — Austin and Travis County firefighters are on the scene of a brushfire that has burned at least one mobile home between Lago Vista and Jonestown on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the fire northwest of Austin began around 12:20 p.m. at the 19000 block of Tyler Trail near Lake Travis.

The AFD said a mobile home caught fire, which spread to the surrounding brush.

Crews were initially looking for a missing man, but now say he was not on the scene when the fire started.

The scale of the fire is not known at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police: Florida couple forced teen son to live in box in garage for years

Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Winter Olympics

Texas This Week: Meet the Democrats running for Texas lieutenant governor

In Other News

Austin ISD considers budget cuts, phasing out positions, raisers and more