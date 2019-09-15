AUSTIN, Texas — A record number of volunteers signed up for the 25th annual Lake Travis Clean Up event Sept. 15.

According to the Colorado River Alliance, 1,200 volunteers signed up to pick up trash in and around Lake Travis and Lake Travis parks on Sunday. Scuba divers also retrieved debris from the lake.

The one time event is the group's largest event of the year.

Executive Director Melissa Miller said volunteers helped to rid Lake Travis of tons of waste, which helps protect the area's drinking water.

"A lot of people don't realize this is where we get our drinking water from. The Highland Lakes, Lake Travis, Lake Austin – that's the Colorado River," she said.

Miller said every year, there is a contest among the volunteers to find the most unique piece of trash. This year, the first-place winner found a wedding ring. The second-place winner found a jet ski.

In 2018, the group found items such as mattresses, refrigerators and a cash register.

The Colorado River Alliance also cleans creeks throughout the year.

You can sign up online to register for next year's Lake Travis Clean Up event or go to the website donate to the organization.

