3 injured in plane crash north of Lake Travis

Officials said one individual was pinned inside the aircraft.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: Austin-Travis County EMS initially reported four patients were involved but later stated only three.

Three people were injured after a plane crash north of Lake Travis Monday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two people were quickly transported while one person was still pinned into the aircraft.

The North Lake Travis Fire Department and two STAR Flight helicopters were also called to the scene. One patient was taken to St. David's Round Rock by NLTFD and another was taken to Dell Seton via helicopter.

The incident occurred at 19708-19821 FM 1431 Road.

This comes less than a week after two planes collided at the San Marcos Regional Airport.