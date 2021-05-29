Lake Patrol deputies rescue party boat passengers stranded in severe storm

Unable to accommodate the large number of passengers on their rescue boat, deputies attached their boat to the side of the party barge in what’s called a “hip tow.”

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Lake Patrol deputies helped rescue a group of passengers stranded on a party barge in Lake Travis on Friday night as a severe storm approached.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, a call for assistance came in at 6:08 p.m.

Unable to accommodate the large number of passengers on their rescue boat, deputies attached their boat to the side of the party barge in what’s called a “hip tow.”

Deputies steered the barge across the lake as the storm raged with high winds, lightning and hail, the TCSO said.

By 6:38 p.m., all passengers and deputies were safely sheltered at a marina.