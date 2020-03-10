Search for Lake Travis missing swimmer turns to recovery effort

LEANDER, Texas — The search for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis who went under and failed to resurface on Saturday evening has turned to recovery efforts.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 16120 Wharf Cove, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).
Lake Patrol and a fire boat were in the area with two swimmers in the water searching, ATCEMS said. STAR Flight rescue helicopter had also been assigned.
Just after 6 p.m., ATCEMS said rescue efforts have transitioned to recovery mode and the scene will be turned over to law enforcement.
No more information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: