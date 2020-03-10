Search for Lake Travis missing swimmer turns to recovery effort

Austin-Travis County EMS said a swimmer went under and failed to resurface around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

LEANDER, Texas — The search for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis who went under and failed to resurface on Saturday evening has turned to recovery efforts.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 16120 Wharf Cove, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

Lake Patrol and a fire boat were in the area with two swimmers in the water searching, ATCEMS said. STAR Flight rescue helicopter had also been assigned.

Just after 6 p.m., ATCEMS said rescue efforts have transitioned to recovery mode and the scene will be turned over to law enforcement.

No more information is available at this time.