Community shows support after Lake Travis ISD Special Olympics bikes stolen

LAKEWAY, Texas — After thieves stole a trailer full of sports equipment, the community is stepping up to help some local Special Olympics athletes.

Travis Hodde has been riding bikes for eight years in the Lake Travis ISD Special Olympics. He’s won two gold medals.

His dad, Mike Hodde, has been storing some of the bikes in his trailer the same way for the past several years, locking it up to a tree.

On Saturday, the day the athletes had their competition, the trailer was missing, stolen the night before.

Surveillance from Lake Travis Elementary captured the moment a white pickup truck pulled up and stole the trailer on Friday night. In it were six specialized bikes for Special Olympic athletes like Travis.

“It just feels like a gut punch when somebody comes and takes something from kids who are challenged in the beginning,” said Mike Hodde. “They're trying to participate and be active, and somebody takes that opportunity away from them.”

Marissa Sodders with LTISD Special Olympics said the community turned things around for them. Their competitors lent them their bikes so everyone could compete.

“Only in Special Olympics will your competitors give you what you need in order to compete and succeed,” said Sodders.

As disappointed as they are in whoever stole the trailer, they're thankful for the outpouring of support.

"They adapted well – different bikes, different things, issues,” said Mike Hodde. “I'm just so proud of the kids.”

Special Olympics Texas started a fundraiser to help raise $30,000 for new bikes and a new trailer.

