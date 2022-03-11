Lake Travis ISD asks parents to send kids to school with lunch amid staff shortage

In a letter to parents, the district said it recognizes the concern for students to be served and eat in a timely manner as students stand in lunch lines longer.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Lake Travis ISD (LTISD) is urging parents at two elementary schools to send their children with a sack lunch due to longer wait times during lunch.

The school district said staff shortages in the Food and Nutrition Services (FANS) Department could have students at Bee Cave and Lake Pointe elementary schools waiting for lunch longer than usual, causing them to have less time to eat.

"We recognize and understand the concern for students to be served and eat in a timely manner. Due to limited service, we urge parents to send their child to school with a sack lunch to avoid longer than usual wait times," the district said in a letter to parents. "Our school administrators, café staff, and monitors will do everything possible to facilitate a safe and efficient process."

Instead of two lunch lines at the schools, there will only be one starting on Monday, March 21. The district said it continues to advertise and recruit candidates in an effort to resume full operations.

According to the LTISD website, the district has five openings in the FANS department. Four of those positions – for a catering cook and nutrition services specialists – have been open since mid-November of 2021. The other position – for a food and nutrition services elementary manager – was posted in late February.

