TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Parents in the Lake Travis school district will notice more police around their child's school this year.

Lake Travis Independent School District said troopers with the Department of Public Safety will step up their presence around campuses. Officials with Lake Travis ISD said you may see troopers walking through campuses and even attending school events.

After the deadly Sana Fe High School shooting near Houston in May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed that Texas DPS enhance campus safety for students across the state.

