Lake Travis ISD holds active shooter training

Classes begin on Aug. 16 for the Austin-area school district.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many schools in Central Texas begin school in less than a month, and safety is top of mind for school leaders across Texas.

On Thursday, staff at Lake Travis Independent School District held an active shooter training. Lake Travis held the training with Bee Cave and Lakeway police at Bee Cave Middle school.

Andy Michael is the chief of police with the Lake Travis ISD police department. He said the kids and staff mean so much to him and safety is his priority.

"My kids go to school here, the people I know, their kids go to school here. This is beyond a job for me. This is personal. These are my people," said Michael.

In the event of an active shooter, he said a quick response is also a high priority.

"Our training is to immediately go into a school, whether it’s one officer, five officers or 100 officers. That first officer on scene is going to enter the school, that officer is going to completely engage the threat immediately," said Michael

They also went over tactical approaches to get into a classroom if needed. In Uvalde, there were reports of doors not working properly. Michael said they are checking all their doors in preparation of the upcoming school year.

"We did a complete door audit of the entire district this summer. It was more of an official audit than we usually do, but we check them every summer and all through the year. What we are going to do this year is, our officers have always checked the exterior doors and interior doors to make sure everything's functional throughout the school year. Several times a week, generally, as time allows, but this year, we are going to bring in campus administrators and campus personnel that are also going to be assigned to do those same checks," said Michael.

Michael said they are constantly reminding students and teachers not to prop any doors. He said he and the district are making sure everything is good to go for the school year, which begins Aug. 16.