AUSTIN, Texas — A second chance for those struggling with addiction is becoming a little easier for patients thanks to a new partnership between an area hospital and recovery service.

Six months ago, Family Emergency Hospital at Lake Travis and Rise Recovery, a chemical-dependent intervention company, teamed up to offer medical stabilization and more resources for those struggling with addiction.

Dan Hobson, Chief Interventionist for Rise Recovery Services, explained that in the six months of the partnership, 85 percent of patients they've worked with so far have achieved sobriety. He said teaming up with the hospital has made all the difference because of its family-friendly setting.

"There's a missing piece in a typical hospital setting. Someone walks through the door struggling with addiction and they don't get proper treatment," Hobson explained. "They're brushed in brushed out, they get over-medicated and they don't have anyone really there to advocate for them to make sure they make it. There's no one else doing anything like this. There's a really big need for this and it's just amazing and baffling that no one is doing anything like it. I think we're seeing the success from that and we're seeing the success of the patients."

RELATED: Downtown Austin Sobering Center now open 24/7 after trial period

Hobson said at Rise there's a goal to help patients reach at least 18 months sobriety so that their chances of staying sober remain high.

Henry Higgins is the CEO of Family Emergency Rooms and of the Family Health System. He said the recent partnership has been great for the hospital.

"What Rise Recovery and Dan Hobson have done is they’ve weaponized us, and we’ve been able to go out into the communities and really offer people significant help with their addiction problems with a large number of success stories," Higgins said. "One of the things that we do is we try to treat every patient, regardless of what their problem is like we would want one of our family members treated."

RELATED: New Downtown Austin sobering facility is a better alternative to jail or the hospital

Ian Hatchison is a recovery patient at the hospital. He began his journey to sobriety on June 1 after struggling with abusing medication and alcoholism. In just the short time he's been utilizing Rise's resources at the hospital, he's already seen results.

"For somebody like myself who is struggling. we have an open mind. It's just being able to tap into that and knowing there are people out there like this facility and Rise Recovery that want to reach us and not have a negative connotation towards that," Hatchison said. "All the things that were in my life are still in my life now and I'm just able to see the positive things within those."

Hobson and Higgins advised that getting help begins with contacting either Rise Recovery or Family Emergency Hospital at Lake Travis.

WATCH: Downtown Austin's sobering center expands hours

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police looking for burglars caught on camera stealing from food trucks

MISSING IN EAST TEXAS: What happened to Lauren Thompson?

8 Austin-based lawsuits filed against scooter companies in 6 days