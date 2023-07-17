2 homes damaged by fire in Lake Travis

The fire damaged one home's roof and the other's patio area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are investigating an early morning fire in Lake Travis that damaged a couple of homes.

According to fire officials, a call for a two-alarm brush fire in the 5000 block of Mansfield View Court came in at about 12:10 a.m. Monday.

The fire damaged the roof of one home and the patio area of another. However, the fire was extinguished before it reached either of the homes' interiors.

Firefighters with Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department continued to monitor hotspots for several hours. No injuries have been reported, but one person who lives in the area was treated for a respiratory issue.

Officials say 911 callers reported fireworks being set off in the area before the fire broke out. The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating how the fire started and whether or not anyone could be facing any potential charges.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

