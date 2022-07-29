A fence is delaying EMS response times on Lake Travis

The fence separates two parks. Sometimes, first responders arrive at the wrong park and the fence stops them from quickly crossing over to the other side.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds have been heading out to Lake Travis the last couple of weeks to try to beat the heat. And with more people in the water, drownings have become much more common.

In one area, access to the lake is tricky and first responders sometimes struggle to arrive in time to help.

Below is a map that shows Bob Wentz Park and Windy Point Park. Travis County owns Bob Wentz, while Windy Point Park is family-owned. In the photo below, the red dotted line represents the fence that separates both parks.

The fence was placed in the late 1900s, but now the manager of Windy Point Park, Jan Barstow, is asking the County to remove it.

Barstow said when first responders show up, they sometimes arrive at the wrong park.

If they're in the wrong park, they can't simply cross over because there's a fence in the way. EMS has to backtrack all the way to the main road to enter again to the other park's entrance, and it can take five to 10 minutes to find the other entrance.

But that is time a person in danger doesn't have.

Barstow told KVUE about a drowning that happened only two weeks ago.

"They arrive as fast as they can. They always do. I have enormous respect for our rescue services," she said. "But they didn't show up for a while, and I was expecting them. I saw rescue boats out front. I saw the helicopter overhead. Someone from a rescue team was leaning over the edge, asking where he was while I was going up and down in the water. But the divers, the rescue divers, were delayed."

The man who was drowning died. Barstow believes if the fence wasn't in the way, EMS could have made it in time to save him.

"I want that fence removed," Barstow said. "I'd like a gate across it. I understand that there are two different businesses side by side. But that fence is blocking EMS from having an immediate response."

There's already an access road between both parks. Removing the gate and clearing out the grass that grew over the road will help provide more immediate access to people in danger.

Barstow has already reached out to the County. However, there's no clear timeline yet on when or if the fence will be removed.

