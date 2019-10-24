AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published Oct. 18.

A body has been found in the area where a person fell of the back of a boat and did not resurface in Lake Travis Oct. 14.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said about 10 days after he went missing that a body had been located Oct. 24. The body was found 109 feet below the surface of the water. Divers are working to get the body out of the water as of 11 a.m. Oct. 24.

The identity of the body has not been released yet.

At around 8:30 p.m. the day the teen went missing, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said that the 19-year-old boater went missing near Devil's Cove in Lake Travis.

KVUE previously reported that the boat he was riding in was heading back to a marina after visiting Devil's Cove. The search for the teen has continued on due to the "vague area" that authorities had to comb through. Travis County Sheriff's Office's public information officer said the search area was about 13 football fields long, and with depth factored in, about 1 million square feet of water.

Check back on this story for updates.

WATCH: Obstacles in search for missing boater

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin airport announces nonstop flights to Paris with tickets as low as $220

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Round Rock I-35 road rage suspect forced out of truck with tear gas before arrest, police say

Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

'Dude Lakes Like a Lady': Austin Lady Bird Lake road sign changed to Lady Dude Lake

4-year-old Czech German shepherd K9 finds missing elderly woman in western Travis Co.