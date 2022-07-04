Search for missing swimmer on Lake Travis now a recovery mission

Crews responded to 6300 Bob Wentz Park Road just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis on Monday evening has now transitioned to recovery mode.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue crews responded to 6300 Bob Wentz Park Road just after 6 p.m.

After an extensive search by STAR Flight and rescue swimmers, nothing was found, ATCEMS said around 6:50 p.m.

The incident has now transitioned into recovery mode and the scene has been turned over to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.