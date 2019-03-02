BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Homeowners along Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls will have more time to clean up and repair their properties after the historic flooding last October.

Crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) began lowering the lakes on Sunday, Dec. 30 so residents could make repairs.

On Jan. 4, the LCRA announced they will begin refilling the lakes on Feb. 24 as opposed to Feb. 19. This would give homeowners five more days to recover from the floods.

Now, the drawdown has been extended by another three weeks. The LCRA said in a press release Friday that they will begin refilling the lakes on March 18.

“That helps myself and my neighbors because there was a lot of debris out back," Wayne Atkinson, a Lake Marble Falls homeowner, said. "There's a lot of work that still needs to be done."

This is what Atkinson's house looked like last October after the flooding:

Luis de Leon

After cleaning out debris on the outside, he is now repairing the inside.

“We lost all our furniture and anything electrical," Atkinson said. "We had no idea it would be to this extent."

He said his neighbors didn't expect it either, but are glad the lakes will be lowered for a bit longer.

"We're all working to help each other and get through this," Atkinson said. "[It's] one of those things that happen when you live on the river, and you have to deal with it."

