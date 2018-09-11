CENTRAL TEXAS — The Lower Colorado River Authority said Lake LBJ will reopen at noon on Saturday, Nov. 17.

LCRA said boaters should reduce speeds and use extra caution on the lake, as submerged debris may be difficult to see, especially at night.

Lake LBJ is the last of the Hill Country lakes to reopen after the flooding in October. Lake Marble Falls reopened to the public on Nov. 13.

Since the floodwaters inundated the Hill Country Lakes last month Lakes Marble Falls, Buchanan, Inks, and Travis have reopened to the public. The LCRA stated it is important to use caution on the lakes as their could be submerged debris still lingering around.

The LCRA stated there are no flood operations underway at any of the Highland Lakes or Lake Bastrop as of Monday night.

