CENTRAL TEXAS — The Lower Colorado River Authority reopened Lake Marble Falls to the public at 8 a.m. this morning, but Lake LBJ, the last of the Hill Country Lakes still closed since the flooding in October, will remain closed until at least Friday, Nov. 16.

The LCRA stated Lake LBJ will remain closed due to debris and unsafe conditions which continues to linger following the historic flooding that took place in October.

Property owners are allowed on Lake LBJ during this time only for the purpose of recovering and securing damaged property from the recent flood, if they know the location of their property, according to the LCRA.

Since the floodwaters inundated the Hill Country Lakes last month Lakes Marble Falls, Buchanan, Inks, and Travis have reopened to the public. The LCRA stated it is important to use caution on the lakes as their could be submerged debris still lingering around.

The LCRA stated there are no flood operations underway at any of the Highland Lakes or Lake Bastrop as of Monday night.

